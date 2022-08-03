FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY

TODAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

WHY: We have heat and humidity followed by the chance for some strong thunderstorms heading into the afternoon and evening.

HEAT ADVISORY: A heat advisory is in effect for all Michiana counties from Noon until 8pm. Temperatures will approach the middle 90s and the humidity remains high. Combine these two and the heat index will likely be between 100-105 degrees.

TIMELINE:

NOW – 3PM: Temperatures will rise quickly. Nearing 90 by noon with highs reaching into the middle 90s by 3pm. The heat index will also rise quickly with high humidity. The heat index will max out between 100-105 degrees in the early afternoon.

3PM – 4PM: Hot and Humid with increasing cloud cover. We will be watching just off the coast over lake Michigan as the line of thunderstorms begins to ramp up and move our way. Storms will become likely along the Lake Michigan Shoreline as we approach the 4 o’clock hour.

4PM – 9PM: A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is possible from NW to SE. As thunderstorms move across Michiana, heavy rains, gusty winds and small hail are looking likely. These thunderstorms could produce between 1-2 inches of rain with some isolated areas seeing 3+ inches of rain. That could cause some localized flooding in Michiana. The severe weather threat will move east of Michiana and settle down by 9pm. Heavy thunderstorms wrap up by then.

9PM – MIDNIGHT: Heavy thunderstorms clear out. Isolated storms are still possible overnight. A few heavy downpours along with thunder and lightning are possible.

THURSDAY: A few isolated thunderstorms through the day with a few more scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Heavy downpours along with thunder and lightning are possible with the storms throughout the day. Localized flooding could be possible. Highs will be in the middle 80s with elevated humidity.

MAIN IMPACTS:

Dangerous Heat: Temperatures will be rising quickly along with higher humidity. The temperatures will rise to near 94 degrees by the afternoon with a heat index approaching 100-105 degrees.



Strong to Severe Thunderstorms: A line of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible between 4pm and 9pm. Heay rain and gusty winds will be the main threats across the area.

Heavy Rain: Locally heavy rain is likely with heavy thunderstorms. Training thunderstorms over the same area are also possible. Some isolated spots in Michiana could see between 2-3+ inches of rain. Some localized flooding is possible.

Gusty Winds: Wind gusts along with the strong thunderstorms could reach between 40-60mph.

Small Hail: A slight chance of some isolated areas of small hail is possible. Hail stones up to penny size could be possible.

Isolated Tornado: A very small threat if any of an isolated spin up tornado along with these thunderstorms. The dynamics do not support a high-end tornado threat, mainly straight-line winds.



