Employee hurt after stabbing at Taco Bell in South Bend

(Source: Gray News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a Taco Bell employee was stabbed on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the restaurant in the 200 block of W. Lasalle Avenue just before 7 p.m. to investigate a possible stabbing. As officers were heading to the restaurant, they saw a man matching the suspect’s description in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West.

The man, identified as Chavis Box, 34, was detained as officers interviewed the reported victim. Box was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail, where he faces a charge of battery by means of a deadly weapon.

The employee told police that Box stabbed him following a confrontation inside the restaurant. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a Walmart employee was stabbed with a...
Suspect identified in machete attack in Elkhart Walmart parking lot
Noah Glassburn
South Bend man arrested on drug dealing, gun charge following search warrant
Joshua Martinez
Goshen man arrested in connection to crash that killed husband, wife
Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy hit by vehicle while conducting traffic stop
Loved ones mourn the loss of Dante Kittrell, who was shot and killed by police on Friday.
Community leaders call for action after death of Dante Kittrell

Latest News

WNDU FAWD
WNDU FAWD NOON NEWS 8/3/2022
A bicyclist is dead after getting hit by a train Wednesday morning in Goshen.
Bicyclist killed after getting hit by train in Goshen
Elkhart Police have identified the suspect who was arrested after a Walmart employee was...
Suspect identified in machete attack in Elkhart Walmart parking lot
City of Elkhart opens cooling station at High Dive Pavilion