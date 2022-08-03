Employee hurt after stabbing at Taco Bell in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating after a Taco Bell employee was stabbed on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the restaurant in the 200 block of W. Lasalle Avenue just before 7 p.m. to investigate a possible stabbing. As officers were heading to the restaurant, they saw a man matching the suspect’s description in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West.

The man, identified as Chavis Box, 34, was detained as officers interviewed the reported victim. Box was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County Jail, where he faces a charge of battery by means of a deadly weapon.

The employee told police that Box stabbed him following a confrontation inside the restaurant. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

