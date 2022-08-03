Bicyclist killed after getting hit by train in Goshen

(KKTV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A bicyclist is dead after getting hit by a train Wednesday morning in Goshen.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Lincoln Avenue crossing. Officers arrived on scene and found the bicyclist deceased.

The bicyclist was male, and his name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The Goshen Police Department says this is still an active investigation.

