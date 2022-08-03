Berrien County Health Department holds Back to School Bash

NILES, Mi. (WNDU) - It’s time to start getting your kids ready for another school year.

Michigan State Law requires kids to have received certain immunizations to prevent infectious diseases, and children entering Kindergarten need to have their hearing and vision screened.

That’s why The Berrien County Health Department put on another Back to School Bash.

The event is a fun way of providing health care services for students, as well as important information and resources for families.

“We’ve got immunizations going on, we’ve got giveaways, we’ve got games to play, we’ve got a bubble station. We have hearing and vision screening going on, and we have multiple programs here to help the community,” said Melisa Jordan, the Event’s Hearing and Vision Coordinator.

For information on which vaccinations and screenings are required for your child to go back to school, you can call their school’s administrative office, or contact your county’s health department.

