Baby found dead at motel in Houston

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe...
One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after a child was found dead at a motel.

The child was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Motel Six.

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case.

No details about the child’s age, gender or relationship to the person taken into custody were released.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a Walmart employee was stabbed with a...
Suspect identified in machete attack in Elkhart Walmart parking lot
Noah Glassburn
South Bend man arrested on drug dealing, gun charge following search warrant
Joshua Martinez
Goshen man arrested in connection to crash that killed husband, wife
Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy hit by vehicle while conducting traffic stop
Loved ones mourn the loss of Dante Kittrell, who was shot and killed by police on Friday.
Community leaders call for action after death of Dante Kittrell

Latest News

The McKinney Fire has killed at least two people, forced thousands of others to evacuate and...
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
A puppy was rescued from the rubble of the McKinney wildfire in northern California. (KCRA, AIO...
Puppy rescued from northern California wildfire rubble
Employee hurt after stabbing at Taco Bell in South Bend
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Chicago-area July 4 parade attack suspect pleads not guilty