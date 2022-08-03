3 dead after crash in Elkhart County

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County.

Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road 19 and State Road 119 in Nappanee.

Details are limited, but police say two vehicles were involved. The driver of one of the vehicles died. Meanwhile, two passengers in the other vehicle involved in the crash have died. The driver of this vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a Walmart employee was stabbed with a...
Suspect identified in machete attack in Elkhart Walmart parking lot
Noah Glassburn
South Bend man arrested on drug dealing, gun charge following search warrant
Joshua Martinez
Goshen man arrested in connection to crash that killed husband, wife
Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy hit by vehicle while conducting traffic stop
Loved ones mourn the loss of Dante Kittrell, who was shot and killed by police on Friday.
Community leaders call for action after death of Dante Kittrell

Latest News

Election officials described the voter turnout for most Michigan primaries in our area as slow,...
Voter turnout slow, but steady for primaries in southwest Michigan
Employee hurt after stabbing at Taco Bell in South Bend
WNDU FAWD
WNDU FAWD NOON NEWS 8/3/2022
A bicyclist is dead after getting hit by a train Wednesday morning in Goshen.
Bicyclist killed after getting hit by train in Goshen