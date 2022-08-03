3 dead after crash in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people are dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County.

Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road 19 and State Road 119 in Nappanee.

Details are limited, but police say two vehicles were involved. The driver of one of the vehicles died. Meanwhile, two passengers in the other vehicle involved in the crash have died. The driver of this vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

