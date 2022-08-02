Police: Culver man threatened to stab female victim to death

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Marshall County have arrested a Culver man after they were notified of a domestic situation on Monday.

Westin Bush-Berdine, 24, is accused of spitting on the unnamed female victim. While investigating, police say he also threatened to stab her to death.

Bush-Berdine is being held at Marshall County Jail on charges of intimidation and domestic battery.

He’s due in court on Aug. 23. He was given an initial bond of $1,500.

Westin Bush-Berdine (Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

