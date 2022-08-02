Pest control workers find body inside fumigated home, police say

Pest control workers in Florida said they found a body inside a home while treating the property for bugs. (Source: WCJB)
By Jordyn Markhoff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A man has died in a Florida home while the property was being fumigated for bugs.

WCJB reports Gainesville police officers responded to a house after receiving a call from pest control workers who said they found a body inside the home.

A spokesperson for the police department said pest control was treating the house for bugs.

According to authorities, workers filled the home with poisonous gas on July 28, and when they returned to vent it on Monday, the team found a man dead on the second floor.

When officers got to the scene, they said they couldn’t go into the home because of the chemicals in the air.

Gainesville police haven’t immediately identified the man due to their inability to enter the house, but the incident remains under investigation.

