Penn football looking to bounce back with young team

While Head Coach Cory Yeoman is entering his 20th season at the helm, he'll be leading a very...
While Head Coach Cory Yeoman is entering his 20th season at the helm, he'll be leading a very young group onto TCU Freed Field to face Valparaiso in three weeks.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsmen football team is looking to bounce back in 2022 after finishing the 2021 season with a 6-6 record.

The Kingsmen did win a sectional title, but their season ended one week later in regionals after suffering a 39-7 loss to Merrillville.

While Head Coach Cory Yeoman is entering his 20th season at the helm, he’ll be leading a very young group onto TCU Freed Field to face Valparaiso in three weeks. But this young team believes that their experienced coach and their strong brotherhood will give them an edge come game time.

“We always hang out with each other, go out to eat,” says Sahib Alshawi, senior offensive tackle. “So, we’re always bonding. I think that’s what it is. We have big bonds, good bonds.”

“In this offseason, we kind of all got together and said that if we want to make a change this year, we’re going to have to be a little closer,” says Denton Cline, senior defensive tackle. “We’re going to have to start getting more in sync with each other.”

“I think guys that play for each other and play for the guys around them, and when you put family first, I think good things happen,” Yeoman says. “I think good things happen for you as an individual when you do that, and you sacrifice for the good of the team. I think all that other stuff will come in the future.”

Penn will begin its season on Aug. 19 when the Kingsmen host the Valparaiso Vikings at TCU Freed Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

