New head football coach at Adams brings championship experience

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s August, which means it’s officially football season!

Our 16 Sports team began its preseason tour of local high school football teams on Monday with the Adams Eagles.

The Eagles are under new management, as former quarterback Frank Karczewski has returned to the program to make his head coaching debut.

The head coaching change comes after Antwon Jones left the program. Jones is now an assistant for Penn football’s coaching staff. He’s also serving as the assistant director of security for the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation.

Karczewski spent some time as an assistant under former head coach Craig Redman after graduating in 2013. Over the last three seasons, he was an assistant coach at Indianapolis Cathedral.

Karczewski said his new team loves that he brings the experience of coaching at a powerhouse football program.

“I think there’s a lot of things schematically I can talk about, but more than anything else, it was how they treat each other and how they treat the kids,” Karczewski said. “It’s a really good staff to learn from and work with because they’re so giving. They want to expand the football knowledge of anybody throughout the state, so I learned that to be a good coach, to build a good program, you’ve got to be a good person first.”

Junior quarterback Toryn Day concurred.

“It’s crazy because you watch Cathedral on TV all the time, and that’s the one school I’ve watched a lot of film on and everything,” Day said. “So, to be running their plays and to be having one of their coaches coach us, it feels great. It feels like we could really do something this year.”

The Eagles will begin their 2022 season on the road against Northridge on Aug. 19.

