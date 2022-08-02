New Gates Chevy dealership breaks ground in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Chevrolet is making a comeback in South Bend!

Gates closed its showroom in downtown South Bend around 2008—the year of the financial crisis. At the time, it was operating out of the old Sears building off Western Avenue.

Now, ground has been broken on a new Chevy dealership on the south side of town off Ireland Road.

“This has been a strong brand and a strong community for decades, and we will continue to bet on the customers here, our employees, and the brand of Chevrolet,” says Matt Helmkamp, president of Gates Chevy World.

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

The Gates Chevy World in Mishawaka has operated since the 1960′s and it will remain open and unaffected by the new facility.

