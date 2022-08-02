Monkeypox vaccine available in SJC, limited to those with direct exposure

(john locher | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Health Department has a limited supply of a vaccine to prevent monkeypox.

The Jynneos vaccine is available to Indiana residents who have been exposed through prolonged, close, intimate contact to another person who had a confirmed case of monkeypox.

Potential recipients of the vaccine can only receive it within four days of exposure.

Those who are eligible for a monkeypox vaccine can reach out to the county health department immunization clinic at (574) 245-6776.

