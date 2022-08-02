Michigan Primary Election: What you need to know before you vote

Decision 2022 WNDU
Decision 2022 WNDU(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Michigan’s midterm primaries will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Voting booths open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know before you vote:

Redistricted Maps Make Debut

Michiganders may have noticed current state lawmakers will no longer serve their district in the August primary.

Berrien County, for example, is now split into two congressional districts. To learn more about the redistricted maps, click here.

What’s on Your Ballot?

While it may not be a presidential year, the midterms have massive implications on you and your community.

To view ballots by counties, jurisdictions, and precincts, click here.

Voter Registration

It’s too late to register online to vote in the primary, but Michigan is one of a few states where you can register to vote the day of the election.

To register to vote the day of the election, you will need to bring proof of residency and eligibility to your city clerk’s office.

Where are my clerk’s offices? Click here to find out.

Am I registered? Click here to find out.

Where to Vote

Where is my polling place? Click here to find out.

