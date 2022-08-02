Memorial fund set up for Elwood police officer killed during traffic stop

A memorial fund has been set up for 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz of the Elwood Police Department.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A memorial fund has been established for an officer killed during a traffic stop over the weekend in central Indiana.

The officer killed in the line of duty is 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz, of the Elwood Police Department. Police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards the second, of Anderson.

During a traffic stop, Boards exited his vehicle and fired multiple rounds at Officer Shahnavaz. Boards then fled the scene.

Boards was later arrested following a pursuit.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has set up a memorial fund to honor his life.

To donate, you can click here.

