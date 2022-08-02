Man arrested for brutal beating death of 77-year-old grandfather, police say

Kevin Carter, 32, was arrested for the death of his grandfather, Thomas Savage, 77. (Source: WFSB)
By Susan Raff, Evan Sobol, Olivia Kalentek and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 77-year-old man has died after he was brutally assaulted by his grandson in Connecticut on Friday, according to police.

Kevin Carter, 32, was arrested for the death of his grandfather, Thomas Savage.

Bloomfield police said they responded to a home around 9 p.m. for reports of a serious assault. When officials got to the scene, they detained Carter in the driveway and gave medical care to Savage.

Savage was rushed to the hospital, where he died Sunday.

The family member who made the 911 call told police they heard banging coming from the first floor. When they went to see what was happening, the caller found Savage on the floor suffering from severe head and facial injuries.

Carter was initially charged with assault of an elderly person, but the charges were upgraded from a case of domestic violence to a homicide after Savage died from his injuries.

Carter is being held on $700,000 bond.

In court, it was announced that Carter had assaulted his grandfather before and that he had been arrested at least six times, including for domestic violence, elderly assault, violating a restraining order, as well as risk of injury.

His family said he has served time in prison, but there are no convictions on his record. The family said the charges were dismissed after he was released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Glassburn
South Bend man arrested on drug dealing, gun charge following search warrant
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage
Dayavion Thompson
19-year-old charged in connection with South Bend armed robberies linked to dating apps
South Bend Police are investigating shootings overnight that left four people hurt.
4 hurt in early Sunday morning shootings in South Bend

Latest News

A neighbor's Ring camera captured the moment a man hit the woman with her own car. (WBAL,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man carjacks, runs over Amazon driver
President Joe Biden is continuing to test positive for COVID-19.
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, has cough
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, a view of the Olenivka detention...
Russia brands Ukrainian steel plant defenders terrorists
FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life unbearable
Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy hit by vehicle while conducting traffic stop