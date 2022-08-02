Local police departments gear up for National Night Out

Across the country, police departments will host events on August 2, including departments in...
Across the country, police departments will host events on August 2, including departments in Michiana.(Melissa Stephens)
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The first Tuesday of August is National Night out, and it serves as an opportunity to build relationships between police and the community.

Across the country, police departments will host events on August 2, including departments in Michiana.

The South Bend Police Department will host festivities from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

There will be free food, giveaways, and demonstrations from police specialty units.

Mishawaka Police will host two locations: Merrifield Park from 5 – 8 p.m., and Twin Branch Park from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

The Elkhart Police Department will host events at Central Park from 5 – 7 p.m.

There will be a dunk tank, free food, K-9 demonstrations and more.

“This is our opportunity to really connect with the community,” said Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore. “It’s seeing our officers in an environment where they’re not on a call. It’s a little more laid back and we have an opportunity to really engage and talk with people that come out.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Glassburn
South Bend man arrested on drug dealing, gun charge following search warrant
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
South Bend Police are investigating shootings overnight that left four people hurt.
4 hurt in early Sunday morning shootings in South Bend
Dayavion Thompson
19-year-old charged in connection with South Bend armed robberies linked to dating apps
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage

Latest News

Loved ones mourn the loss of Dante Kittrell, who was shot and killed by police on Friday.
Community leaders call for action after death of Dante Kittrell
Decision 2022 WNDU
Michigan Primary Election: What you need to know before you vote
A memorial fund has been set up for 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz of the Elwood Police Department.
Memorial fund set up for Elwood police officer killed during traffic stop
Monkeypox vaccine available in SJC, limited to those with direct exposure