Local police departments gear up for National Night Out

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The first Tuesday of August is National Night out, and it serves as an opportunity to build relationships between police and the community.

Across the country, police departments will host events on August 2, including departments in Michiana.

The South Bend Police Department will host festivities from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

There will be free food, giveaways, and demonstrations from police specialty units.

Mishawaka Police will host two locations: Merrifield Park from 5 – 8 p.m., and Twin Branch Park from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

The Elkhart Police Department will host events at Central Park from 5 – 7 p.m.

There will be a dunk tank, free food, K-9 demonstrations and more.

“This is our opportunity to really connect with the community,” said Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore. “It’s seeing our officers in an environment where they’re not on a call. It’s a little more laid back and we have an opportunity to really engage and talk with people that come out.”

