Goshen man arrested in connection to crash that killed husband, wife

Joshua Martinez
Joshua Martinez(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have made an arrest in a crash that killed a husband and wife in Goshen two months ago.

The crash happened at Pike Street and Third Street back on June 10.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Leslie Coffman, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, Craig Coffman, 48, later died from his injuries.

Police say Joshua Martinez, 21, of Goshen turned himself in on Saturday, July 30. Martinez is facing two counts of causing death while driving under the influence.

