First Alert Forecast: Sunny Today, Heat and Storms for Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Tons of sunshine with elevated humidity. Only a few high clouds during the afternoon. Turning warm with a light breeze during the afternoon. Temperatures rise into the middle to upper 80s. A heat index in the lower 90s during the afternoon hours. High of 88 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear with a few more clouds developing later in the evening and into the morning. Temperatures will drop through the 70s to about 72 degrees. Staying mild and muggy. Low of 72 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Warm and muggy during the morning with temperatures beginning in the lower 70s. Highs will quickly rise into the lower to middle 90s by the early afternoon. The heat index will likely approach 100 degrees. Sunshine to begin the day until we see a front move in during the afternoon. Between 1pm and 3pm it is likely that a line of scattered thunderstorms will develop across the area. A few storms could be stronger and include heavy rain and gusty winds. As these storms move to the south and east during the afternoon. We will see more scattered thunderstorms develop behind the front, this will continue to bring the rain chances through Michiana during the evening and overnight hours. High of 94 degrees. Winds 15-25 mph.

THURSDAY: Some scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the morning along with mostly cloudy skies. A few more isolated storms are possible through the middle of the day and into the early afternoon. Skies will clear later in the evening, and it will remain breezy into the overnight. No severe weather is expected. High of 83 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Skies will clear for Friday and Saturday as temperatures remain in the 80s with elevated humidity. By Sunday another front will move out way from the upper Midwest which could bring more scattered thunderstorms and lead to more isolated storm chances into next week. It will remain warm through the weekend and into early next week with highs in the 80s. It does look like it will get back below average with highs in the low 80s to even upper 70s by the end of next week. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, August 1st, 2022

Monday’s High: 86

Monday’s Low: 70

Precipitation: 0.05″

