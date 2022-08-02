Elkhart Walmart employee stabbed with machete; suspect arrested

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a Walmart employee was stabbed with a machete on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Walmart located at 175 County 6 Road West in Elkhart just after 8:30 a.m. on reports of a knife attack. Officers arrived and found a male victim who is a Walmart employee. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Meanwhile, a male suspect fled the area. Officers searched for the suspect and eventually found him at North Drive and Cassopolis Street. He taken into custody at 9:20 a.m. and is currently at the Elkhart County Jail. His identity has not been released yet.

A machete was located at the scene and taken into evidence.

The stabbing remains under investigation. Police say it’s unclear if the two males knew each other.

