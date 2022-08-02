Elkhart Walmart employee stabbed with machete; suspect arrested

(Storyblocks.com)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a Walmart employee was stabbed with a machete on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Walmart located at 175 County 6 Road West in Elkhart just after 8:30 a.m. on reports of a knife attack. Officers arrived and found a male victim who is a Walmart employee. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Meanwhile, a male suspect fled the area. Officers searched for the suspect and eventually found him at North Drive and Cassopolis Street. He taken into custody at 9:20 a.m. and is currently at the Elkhart County Jail. His identity has not been released yet.

A machete was located at the scene and taken into evidence.

The stabbing remains under investigation. Police say it’s unclear if the two males knew each other.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Glassburn
South Bend man arrested on drug dealing, gun charge following search warrant
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say
A passenger was fined $1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins and a croissant were found in their...
Flight passenger fined nearly $1,900 after McMuffins found in luggage
Dayavion Thompson
19-year-old charged in connection with South Bend armed robberies linked to dating apps
South Bend Police are investigating shootings overnight that left four people hurt.
4 hurt in early Sunday morning shootings in South Bend

Latest News

Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy hit by vehicle while conducting traffic stop
Across the country, police departments will host events on August 2, including departments in...
Local police departments gear up for National Night Out
Loved ones mourn the loss of Dante Kittrell, who was shot and killed by police on Friday.
Community leaders call for action after death of Dante Kittrell
Decision 2022 WNDU
Michigan Primary Election: What you need to know before you vote