Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy hit by vehicle while conducting traffic stop

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt early Tuesday morning after he was hit by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop.

Police say Elkhart County Sheriff’s Deputy Gabriel Green conducted a traffic stop in the eastbound lanes of County Road 38 east of County Road 21 in Goshen around 3:35 a.m.

As Green approached the stopped vehicle, police say he was struck by an eastbound 2020 Chevrolet Traverse operated by a 39-year-old man.

Green was taken to the hospital, where he was later released with a fractured ankle.

The Goshen City Police Department responded to the scene and has taken over the investigation.

