‘Coaches vs. Cancer’ raises $400,000 at Blackthorn Golf Club

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey hosted the “Coaches vs. Cancer” golf event at Blackthorn Golf Club.

The event raised $400,000 this year for cancer research, with most of that staying in Michiana, at the Harper Institute of Cancer on Notre Dame’s campus.

Coach Brey talked about what makes this event so special, and why he gets involved with this one, among the fundraisers happening across the country.

“The great thing about ‘Coaches vs. Cancer’, 90 percent of the funds stay in our area, and I think that’s really important,” Mike Brey said. “For example, when we started this charity there was no Harper Institute for Cancer on our campus. Now there is, and the fundraiser for Harper came up to me last night when we presented the $400,000 check and he said Mike that will take care of ten years of research at Harper, and research is what is going to beat this thing, and is beating it. And so that made you feel like, man, it’s a home game. You know? It’s a home game.”

