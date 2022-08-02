Berrien RESA, Lake Michigan College hold esports event

The Tuesday event catered to high school students who are interested in esports.
Aug. 2, 2022
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - High school students interested in esports had a unique opportunity to see how the activity works at a Lake Michigan College event.

On Tuesday, LMC’s Esports team joined with the Berrien RESA Southwest Michigan Esports League for an open house at the Benton Harbor college campus.

Students had the chance to play Rocket League, Super Smash Bros., and use virtual reality headsets to play sports, such as boxing.

Organizers said one goal of the event is to change the perception people might have of esports - and esport athletes.

“Stereotypical esports athlete, by people’s definition, is somebody sitting, drinking Mountain Dew, and eating Snicker bar in their basement of their parents’ house. Reality is, you have professional gamers who watch their nutrition, their stretching, they work with occupational therapists, they have physical therapists - all of these things are holistic because good body, good mind. Your mind is making so many decisions during esports every single day that you have to be on top of your game,” explained John Phillips, technology consultant for Berrien RESA.

Phillips added that colleges and universities now offer $15 million in scholarships for esports.

For more information about Berrien RESA’s Esports League, click here or call 269-471-7725.

For information about LMC Esports, contact Kyle Kelly at 269-927-4568 or e-mail him at kkelly@lakemichigancollege.edu .

