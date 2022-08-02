Benton Harbor hosts 7th annual National Night Out

BENTON HARBOR, Mi. (WNDU) - To promote positive relationships between police officers and the community, residents of Benton Harbor and Benton Township were invited to Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park for the city’s 7th annual National Night Out.

National Night Out is a campaign held in cities across the country to encourage police; community relationships and neighborhood comradery.

From 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, free food, snow cones, games, and giveaways, promoted transparency, as well as positive relationships because police officers and the community.

Benton Harbor’s Public Safety Director, Daniel McGinnis said that National Night Out has been a great opportunity to create these relationships.

“So, since I’ve been the director, I really have been trying to really push for transparency and relationships. You can have transparency, which is great, but you also need to have relationships that goes with that. So, we’ve been really diligently trying to build relationships with our citizens, and this is a great event to be able to do that,” McGinnis said, “It’s going very well. We have a great partnership with Benton Township and Benton manor. And uh, it makes me feel good. My goal is to kind of leave things better than I got them, and before, we didn’t do stuff like this. Now we have, and I think the legacy will continue to go on and on.”

National Night Out takes place annually, in city’s across America, every first Tuesday in August.

