$5 million youth sports complex coming to Berrien County

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A youth sports complex is coming to Berrien County.

St. Joseph Township officials just approved permits for the $5 million venture Monday night.

The St. Joseph Youth Sports Foundation said the complex will be built across from the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA off Maiden Lane.

The 40-acre facility will have baseball, softball, and Rocket football fields along with a playground and splash pad. A 1.6-mile trail will border the property

Nicole Schmitt, president of the St. Joseph Youth Sports Foundation, says the new facility may mean less drive time for families, given the current situation.

“Baseball and softball are in two different locations right now - one is downtown and one is right here, right across basically down the street. For Rocket Football, they are at the middle school, the high school, and at a soccer complex as well,” explained Schmitt. “So we have three different things we spread around town to get all those kids in.”

Schmitt hopes construction will be finished by sometime in 2024.

