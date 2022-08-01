Volunteers begin packing backpacks for Michiana students

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now to an update on our 16 Pack-a-Backpack Drive.

You donated and that money is now being turned into school supplies and backpacks for Michiana students.

Volunteer teams at Goodwill began packing backpacks on Monday. They expect to pack and distribute over 3,000 backpacks this year. They include crayons, pencils, erasers, folders, and everything students need. These backpacks will be given to agencies and schools throughout Michiana.

But we couldn’t do this without generous support from Meijer, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, Goodwill, and the people of Michiana.

It’s all about getting this new school year off to a good start.

“We know because of all the things we’ve been experiencing with COVID last few years that nothing is normal,” said Guy Fisher, Goodwill’s Vice President of Community Engagement. “And so some level of normalcy is getting back into school in the beginning of the fall and what a great way for the community to get behind that process just by helping a kid get a backpack.”

Extra sets of volunteers are needed all week long. You can contact Goodwill by clicking here if you are interested in helping!

