Volunteers begin packing backpacks for Michiana students

Volunteers begin packing backpacks for Michiana students as the school year begins.
Volunteers begin packing backpacks for Michiana students as the school year begins.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Now to an update on our 16 Pack-a-Backpack Drive.

You donated and that money is now being turned into school supplies and backpacks for Michiana students.

Volunteer teams at Goodwill began packing backpacks on Monday. They expect to pack and distribute over 3,000 backpacks this year. They include crayons, pencils, erasers, folders, and everything students need. These backpacks will be given to agencies and schools throughout Michiana.

But we couldn’t do this without generous support from Meijer, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, Goodwill, and the people of Michiana.

It’s all about getting this new school year off to a good start.

“We know because of all the things we’ve been experiencing with COVID last few years that nothing is normal,” said Guy Fisher, Goodwill’s Vice President of Community Engagement. “And so some level of normalcy is getting back into school in the beginning of the fall and what a great way for the community to get behind that process just by helping a kid get a backpack.”

Extra sets of volunteers are needed all week long. You can contact Goodwill by clicking here if you are interested in helping!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police are investigating shootings overnight that left four people hurt.
4 hurt in early Sunday morning shootings in South Bend
Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months after...
Indiana officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested
Noah Glassburn
South Bend man arrested on drug dealing, gun charge following search warrant
Lana Roemer
Missing 16-year-old Argos girl found safe
Thousands of protestors gather outside the Indiana Statehouse in anticipation of the SB1 vote.
State Senate votes to advance S.B. 1 to House

Latest News

Dayavion Thompson
19-year-old charged in connection with South Bend armed robberies linked to dating apps
Noah Glassburn
South Bend man arrested on drug dealing, gun charge following search warrant
Court: Michigan prosecutors can enforce abortion ban
Antonio Mikell
Elkhart County Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy