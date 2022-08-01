Special exhibit comes to Ruthmere’s Havilah Beardsley House
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of comics and cartoons, there’s a new exhibit in Elkhart you may want to check out.
See You in the Funny Papers: Iconic Cartoons and Comics is at Ruthmere’s Havilah Beardsley House.
The exhibit showcases local and national comic pieces from the past, plus cartoon paraphernalia.
There’s also a room focusing on cartoons from Indiana, including Garfield and Brenda Starr.
The exhibit will be open through September 30th.
