Special exhibit comes to Ruthmere’s Havilah Beardsley House

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of comics and cartoons, there’s a new exhibit in Elkhart you may want to check out.

See You in the Funny Papers: Iconic Cartoons and Comics is at Ruthmere’s Havilah Beardsley House.

The exhibit showcases local and national comic pieces from the past, plus cartoon paraphernalia.

There’s also a room focusing on cartoons from Indiana, including Garfield and Brenda Starr.

The exhibit will be open through September 30th.

