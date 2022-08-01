South Bend man arrested on drug dealing, gun charge following search warrant

Noah Glassburn
Noah Glassburn(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was arrested last week as the result of an extensive investigation into drug dealing and guns that began from a citizen complaint.

Indiana State Police, in cooperation with the South Bend Police Department, served a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Queen Street in South Bend around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26.

The warrant resulted in the discovery of 7.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 2.8 pounds of suspected marijuana, pills identified as narcotics, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and 19 firearms.  One of the firearms had an obliterated serial number and one had no serial number, commonly called a Ghost Gun.

(Indiana State Police)

Noah Glassburn, 21, was arrested for possession of a firearm with an obliterated firearm, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

Glassburn was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if any charges are appropriate for other individuals that were also in the residence at the time of the warrant.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police are investigating shootings overnight that left four people hurt.
4 hurt in early Sunday morning shootings in South Bend
Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months after...
Indiana officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested
Lana Roemer
Missing 16-year-old Argos girl found safe
Thousands of protestors gather outside the Indiana Statehouse in anticipation of the SB1 vote.
State Senate votes to advance S.B. 1 to House
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Muggy week ahead with a few storm chances

Latest News

Antonio Mikell
Elkhart County Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy
The exhibit showcases local and national comic pieces from the past, plus cartoon paraphernalia.
Special exhibit comes to Ruthmere’s Havilah Beardsley House
Man dies after getting hit by pickup truck in Benton Township
WNDU WEATHER
First Alert Forecast: AM Storms with Afternoon Sunshine Monday