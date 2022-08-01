South Bend man arrested on drug dealing, gun charge following search warrant

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was arrested last week as the result of an extensive investigation into drug dealing and guns that began from a citizen complaint.

Indiana State Police, in cooperation with the South Bend Police Department, served a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Queen Street in South Bend around 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26.

The warrant resulted in the discovery of 7.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 2.8 pounds of suspected marijuana, pills identified as narcotics, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and 19 firearms. One of the firearms had an obliterated serial number and one had no serial number, commonly called a Ghost Gun.

Noah Glassburn, 21, was arrested for possession of a firearm with an obliterated firearm, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

Glassburn was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if any charges are appropriate for other individuals that were also in the residence at the time of the warrant.

