Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse charges

The rapper was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sunday, July 31.
By Bria Gremillion and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – The rapper Mystikal was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail in Louisiana for several charges over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a hospital in reference to a sexual assault.

Arrest records show that detectives interviewed the person involved in the assault, who sustained minor injuries during the attack, WAFB reported.

After an investigation, Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was arrested in connection to the assault.

He is facing several charges, including first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery – strangulation, false Imprisonment and simple criminal damage to property.

The Louisiana rapper is famous for his popular hit songs like “It Ain’t My Fault” and “Shake Ya A***,” which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Oct. 28, 2000.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

