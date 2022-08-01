Man dies after getting hit by pickup truck in Benton Township

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Charter Township Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed by pickup truck over the weekend.

Officers were called to the area of Walnut Street and Chicago Avenue on Friday around 10:15 p.m. regarding a pedestrian traffic crash. When they arrived, they found the victim—a 48-year-old Benton Township man—in the roadway.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the victim before he was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Witness statements and evidence collected at the scene indicate the suspect vehicle may be a 1997-2003 Ford F-150 Pickup truck, red in color, with possible driver side headlight and bumper damage. Benton Township Police have not located a suspect at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Benton Charter Township Police Department Detective Bureau (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers (574) 288-STOP.

