Lane restrictions in place on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you plan to drive on McKinley Highway, you may notice some road work.

The St. Joseph County Highway Department is placing yellow centerlines and white edge lines on McKinley Highway from Ash Road to Elder Road.

Work on this started around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The county is asking drivers to pay attention to warning signs and traffic cones used to direct traffic. Once the paint dries, the cones will be removed.

