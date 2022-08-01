Indiana House takes up abortion ban bill

Senate takes up tax refund plan
Indiana House session on July 29
Indiana House session on July 29(WTHR)
By 16 News Now and Mark Peterson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Members of the Indiana House on Monday entered their first vote on a Senate-passed bill to ban most abortions.

Senators voted on and passed Senate Bill 1 over the weekend during their special session. This new legislation would largely restrict abortion in Indiana, with a few exceptions.

On Monday, House members said the bill was not ready for primetime and should be considered over months instead of days. A procedural attempt to reject the bill instead of assigning it to the Committee was defeated by a vote of 68 to 25.

The House Committee on courts and criminal code is scheduled to take public testimony on the bill Tuesday at 9 a.m.

This week, the Senate will now focus on a tax refund plan—the original reason for the special session—while the House works through the abortion bill.

Under Indiana code, the special session must end no later than Aug. 14. However, legislative leaders anticipate concluding their business within two weeks after convening.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the week, according to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis:

Tuesday, Aug. 2:

  • 9 a.m. Committee meeting on Senate Bill 1(ss) in the House Chamber
  • 9 a.m. Ways and Means will hear Senate Bill 2(ss) in Room 404

*The House will convene for session 30 minutes after the conclusion of the hearing on SB1(ss)

Wednesday, Aug. 3:

  • No House Session

Thursday, Aug. 4:

  • 9 a.m. House Session

Friday, Aug. 5:

  • 9 a.m. House Session

