First Alert Forecast: AM Storms with Afternoon Sunshine Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: A few morning thunderstorms are possible across Michiana. Storms are possible between 6am and 10am. A few heavy downpours along with gusty winds are possible. A few isolated showers or storms will be possible through the noon hour. Skies will begin to clear, and it will be mostly sunny in the late afternoon with a high in the middle 80s and higher humidity. High of 85 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear and temperatures will cool off into the lower 60s for most. Low of 65 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the middle 80s and the humidity will stay high. High of 85 degrees. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: HOT and humid. Temperatures will rise quickly through the morning with highs approaching the middle 90s by the afternoon. Dewpoints will be in the low 70s which will make it very humid. You combine the dewpoints and the higher temperatures and a heat index between 100-105 is possible. It will likely be very windy ahead of a cold front moving in Wednesday evening. This could keep those heat indices down a bit in the afternoon. Otherwise, hot and humid as we await the thunderstorm chances by the late afternoon and evening. High of 95 degrees. Winds S 15-25 mph.

LONG RANGE: The thunderstorms will be possible overnight and throughout the day on Thursday as a cold front slowly moves through the area. Depending on the location that the front stalls by Friday morning, a few storms could linger into the morning on Friday. Temperatures will remain in the 80s through the rest of the 10 day forecast and the humidity will likely remain elevated. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, July 31st, 2022

Sunday’s High: 85

Sunday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: 0.00

