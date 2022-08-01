Elkhart County Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Antonio Mikell
Antonio Mikell(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Antonio Mikell.

Antonio is 5′3″ and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. wearing a Trump 2020 T-shirt and pajama pants with Christmas lights. He was also carrying a silver suitcase. A Statewide Silver Alert was declared by Indiana State Police regarding his disappearance on Monday morning.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Antonio’s whereabouts, please call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.

