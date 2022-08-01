Crews cleaning sewer lines throughout Mishawaka; could cause lane restrictions

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - In preparation for Mishawaka’s 2022 Cured in Place Pipe (CIPP) Sewer Rehabilitation Project, crews will be out cleaning and televising the sewer lines at various locations throughout the city.

Crews will be working at the following locations, weather permitting, starting Monday, Aug. 1:

Monday, Aug. 1

E. 4th Street from Victoria Street to 1430 E. 4th Street

E. 4th Street from Prairie Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue

E. 4th Street from 2201 4th Street to Roosevelt Avenue

Tuesday, Aug. 2

E. 4th Street from S. Wenger Avenue to 1145 4th Street

E. 4th Street from Helen Avenue to Delorenzi Avenue

E. 4th Street from Delorenzi Avenue to Prairie Avenue

W. 4th Street from Wells Street to Milburn Court

Wednesday, Aug. 3

W. 12th Street from 327 W. 12th Street to S. Spring Street

W. 7th Street from Main Street to Mill Street

Thursday, Aug. 4

Clay Street from W. Lawrence Street to W. Battell Street

E. Lawrence Street from Locust Street to Division Street

Friday, Aug. 5

Linden Avenue from 1731 Linden Avenue to N. Home Street

W. Broadway Street from S. Logan Street to Calhoun Street

Lane restrictions may be in place with flaggers during this process. Work should be complete by next Monday, Aug. 8.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.