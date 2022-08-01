2 injured when man crashes boat into floating trampoline, police say

Joseph Moffit was charged with boating while intoxicated.
Joseph Moffit was charged with boating while intoxicated.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUBBARDTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – Two people were hurt this weekend when a man crashed a boat into a floating trampoline on a lake in Vermont, police say.

According to police, two children were on the floating trampoline when Joseph Moffit drove into it with a boat.

One child was injured in addition to a man who was trying to help the children, WCAX reported.

Police believe Moffit was driving while under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

He was charged with boating while intoxicated.

