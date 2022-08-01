19-year-old charged in connection with South Bend armed robberies linked to dating apps

Dayavion Thompson
Dayavion Thompson(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of armed robberies linked to dating apps on the city’s northeast side.

In late June, the South Bend Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after numerous victims reported that they were robbed at gunpoint after agreeing to meet up with an individual on a dating app.

Through an investigation and the processing of evidence, Dayavion Thompson, 19, of Mishawaka was identified as a suspect. Thompson was arrested last week following a search warrant.

On Monday, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office officially filed armed robbery charges against Thompson.

If you have any additional information about these cases, you’re asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. All tips are completely anonymous.

