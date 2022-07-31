State Senate votes to advance S.B. 1 to House

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana State Senate votes on and advances Senate Bill One, legislation that would largely restrict abortion in Indiana.

This special session was originally called to address inflation and economic relief for Hoosiers, but after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade late last month, the issue of abortion rights has taken the front seat.

“The machine is closed, roll call shows 26 ayes, 20 nays, the bill has passed,” said Suzanne Crouch, Lieutenant Governor of Indiana.

As protestors made their voices heard outside the chamber, state senators voted on restricting abortion rights in the Hoosier State.

“If we do nothing, if we vote this bill down, the present law in Indiana allows abortions without exceptions for 20 weeks,” said Indiana Sen. Sue Glick, (R) LaGrange. I ask you to protect those lives.”

The measure passed in the Senate by a vote of 26-to-20, with all in favor being republicans.

“When I walked in here today, I was planning on voting no on this, but thanks to the folks outside of this building, it sort of convinced me to vote yes for this,” said Indiana Sen. Gary Byrne, (R) Byrneville.

SB1 will ban all abortions except in cases of rape and incest or if a pregnant person’s life is at risk, but exceptions for rape and incest only apply within the first 12 weeks for girls ages 15 or younger and the first eight weeks for pregnant girls and women ages 16 and older.

“This bill doesn’t make things better; it makes things worse. More women, children, and families will suffer, said Indiana Sen. Vaneta Becker, (R) Evansville.

The anti-abortion group, Indiana Right to Life, believes the bill doesn’t go far enough, but the Indiana State Medical Association opposes the bill and sees it as harmful to doctors and patients.

“The debate I’ve seen would be more palatable if it really was a genuine effort to protect life and reduce abortions,” said Indiana Sen. Shelli Yoder, (D) Bloomington.

Earlier in the week, 18 Republicans voted in favor of stripping exceptions for rape and incest. That ultimately failed but not before a lengthy debate.

Democrats tried to extend benefits like child support and child tax deductions at any stage of development since a fetus is now considered a child, but that amendment was also unsuccessful.

The Indiana House is expected to take up the bill next week.

Senators voting yes, to pass SB 1:

  • Scott Baldwin, R-Noblesville
  • Kevin Boehnlein, R-Greenville
  • Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores
  • Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville
  • Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne
  • Brian Buchanan, R-Lebanon
  • Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne
  • Gary Byrne, R-Byrneville
  • Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparasio
  • John B. Crane, R-Avon
  • Michael Crider, R-Greenfield
  • Stacey Donato, R-Logansport
  • Blake Doriot, R-Goshen
  • Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute
  • Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis
  • Chris Garten, R-Charlestown
  • Sue Glick, R-LaGrange
  • Travis Holdman, R-Markle
  • Eric Koch, R-Bedford
  • Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg
  • Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen
  • Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell
  • Jeff Raatz, R-Richmond
  • Linda Rogers, R-Granger
  • Greg Walker, R-Columbus
  • Andy Zay, R-Huntington

Senators voting no, to defeat SB 1:

  • Ron Alting, R-Lafayette
  • Eric Bassler, R-Washington
  • Vaneta Becker, R-Evansville
  • Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis
  • Jim Buck, R-Kokomo
  • J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis
  • Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton
  • Michael Griffin, D-Highland
  • Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn
  • Tim Lanane, D-Anderson
  • Eddie Melton, D-Gary
  • Mark Messmer, R-Jasper
  • David Niezgodski, D-South Bend
  • Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton
  • Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis
  • Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis
  • Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville
  • Kyle Walker, R-Lawrence
  • Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington
  • Michael Young, R-Speedway

Senators not voting on SB 1:

  • Phil Boots, R-Crawfordsville (absent)
  • Chip Perfect, R-Lawrenceburg (absent)
  • Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago (absent)
  • Jack E. Sandlin, R-Indianapolis (absent)

