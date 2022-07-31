Multiple people injured in overnight shootings in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Department’s violent crimes unit is investigating overnight shootings that sent four people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of Saint Joseph and Milton streets around 2 a.m. Sunday, where they found one person with life-threating injuries.

Shortly after, police found another person with non-life threating injuries in the 1600 block of Chapin Street. Later in the morning two more people arrived at Memorial Hospital that were also suffering from non-life threating gunshot wounds. Police believe all four victims were involved in the same incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or the South Bend Police as the investigation is still ongoing.

