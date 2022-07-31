McDonald’s ends test of meatless burger in US

Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
(CNN) – McDonald’s is ending a trial run of the McPlant burger.

The McPlant is made with a plant-based protein, produced by Beyond Meat.

The test run generated a lot of interest in Beyond Meat with investors. However, Beyond Meat’s stock slid more than 5% Thursday.

Investors seem excited about Beyond Meat’s next move, Beyond Fried Chicken, which is coming to KFC.

McDonald’s future plans for the McPlant burger are unclear for now.

