First Alert Forecast: Sunny End to the Weekend

Lots of sunshine throughout Sunday with our next chance of thunderstorms returning by Monday evening. We are also tracking a hot Tuesday and an increase in rain chances for the middle of the week. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm for the end of the weekend. Temperatures in the middle 80s by the afternoon with a touch more humidity than we had over the past few days. A few high clouds with a light southerly breeze. High of 84 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A mostly clear night and we will have temperatures falling back into the middle 60s by the early hours of Monday. Clouds will increase early along with higher humidity. Low of 65 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A chance for morning thunderstorms as a cold front moves into the area early. A chance for scattered thunderstorms between about 5am and 11am from west to east across the area. A few storms could have locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Once the storms move east of the area the clouds will decrease and sunshine will fill the skies during the afternoon. Staying warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. High of 87 degrees. Winds S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the middle 80s and the humidity will stay high. High of 85 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: Wednesday will be extremely hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s. Along with the heat the high humidity will also return. Combine the two and we will likely see a heat index around 100-105 degrees. Beyond this point it looks like rain chances are increasing for Thursday and Friday which will keep temperatures in the lower to middle 80s and end the heatwave before it begins. Rain chances stay elevated through the end of Friday before what looks to be a warm but dry first weekend in August. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Saturday, July 30th, 2022

Saturday’s High: 83

Saturday’s Low: 59

Precipitation: 0.00

