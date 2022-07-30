Wade Miley makes rehab start for South Bend Cubs

Cubs pick up 7-6 win over Lake County Captains in ten innings
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A big leaguer was “back in the Bend” on Friday night!

Chicago Cubs pitcher Wade Miley made a rehab start for the South Bend Cubs in a return to South Bend after playing for the Silver Hawks 13 years ago. But it wasn’t the big homecoming performance he was hoping for.

In the 2.1 innings that Miley pitched, he gave up six hits and four earned runs to the Lake County Captains. He recorded one strikeout and one walk.

Despite those numbers, the former Silver Hawk and current Chicago Cub got big round of applause when leaving the mound at Four Winds Field.

Miley was originally placed on the injured list with a shoulder ailment and last pitched in the Major Leagues on June 10. He was the second major leaguer to make an appearance in South Bend this season. Fellow lefty pitcher Drew Smyly made a rehab start back on July 4.

As for the game itself, the Cubs picked up a 7-6 win over the Captains thanks to a walk-off wild pitch in the bottom of the tenth inning.

The two teams play each other again Saturday night at Four Winds Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

