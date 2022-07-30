South Shore Line operating on altered schedule during Lollapalooza

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re heading to Lollapalooza this weekend here’s the South Shore schedule to Chicago.

The annual summer music festival returns to Grant Park, and the South Shore Line expects an increase in riders this weekend. Passengers will be bussed between the South Bend International Airport and Dune Park stations through Sunday.

There will not be service to and from Hudson Lake during this time.

East and westbound trains will be cancelled during bussing on through Sunday.

For more information, simply click here.

