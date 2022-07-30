Picture Possibilities at the plaza presented by ADEC

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, ADEC invited the public to celebrate the end of their annual ‘Picture Possibilities’ fundraiser with a free community event.

The event was held in Downtown Elkhart at the Civic Plaza, and featured food trucks, face painting, prize giveaways, costumed characters, and more.

This year, ADEC celebrated 70 years of advocating and serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The organizations CEO and President, Donna Belusar, told 16 News Now that the event demonstrated the importance of inclusivity.

“Today’s event really echoes the quality of life that we offer in Elkhart county, as well as in St. Joe, but in Elkhart, the quality of life that is so inclusive. So, this is what the event is representing. People from all over can come down and participate, but it really mirrors and echoes the love that we have and inclusivity,” Belusar said.

