Penn HS guard Markus Burton commits to Notre Dame

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn guard Markus Burton will follow in the footsteps of local greats, like Blake Wesley, in playing for Mike Brey and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Burton announced his commitment Friday afternoon at Penn High School in front of friends and family.

Burton visited and was offered by the Irish on Tuesday. He was also considering offers from the likes of Appalachian State, Ball State, and Purdue Fort Wayne. The incoming senior averaged 27 points per game last season for the Kingsmen.

Now that this decision is made, he’s excited to focus on basketball for his senior year.

“It relieves a lot, knowing that I’m committed,” Burton says. “I can go in fully functional with my team. Practice, play hard, and not worry about the distractions. It was my decision. I wanted to get it done early so when the season comes, I can focus on one thing and not be focused on the other thing.”

“I’m expecting to see Mr. Basketball,” says Brandon McKnight, a South Bend native who played basketball at Purdue in the early 2000s and is a mentor for Burton. “I committed around this time when I came into my senior year, and the weight that was lifted off my back… I could just go out and play and I had one thing on my mind—that’s to win Mr. Basketball.

“I didn’t win, I got runner up, so I expect him to win it,” he continued. “So, I expect him to go out and play free. You don’t have any worries. You’re committed, you’re the best player in the state. You’ve got to prove it now.”

If he does win Mr. Basketball in Indiana, he’d be the first Michiana winner since Kevin Ault from Warsaw earned the honor in 1996.

