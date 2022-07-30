Indiana Senate passes abortion legislation, moves on to House

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Senate passed Senate Bill 1 with a 26 to 20 vote during Saturday’s special session.

The Senate met Saturday morning at 11 a.m. to take their final vote on the abortion bill. The vote followed nearly three hours of debate and discussion on the proposed legislation.

The outcome is almost a total ban on abortion in Indiana, with a few exceptions.

During a press conference on July 20, Senate Republicans introduced the details of Senate Bill 1. The legislation would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a woman or girl seeking an abortion due for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack.

The bill was formally introduced at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25, at the previously planned special session at the Indiana Statehouse. The Senate Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedures heard the first round of public testimony from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, with the second round of testimony held on Tuesday, July 26.

S.B. 1 allows for criminal prosecution if a woman lies to obtain an abortion.

The bill moves on to the House and they will begin discussion Monday.

Lawmakers will need to complete their work by Aug. 14, 40 days after the special session started on July 6.

