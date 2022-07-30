Indiana Senate passes abortion legislation, moves on to House

Indiana Senate session on 7/28
Indiana Senate session on 7/28(Staff)
By Karli VanCleave
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Senate passed Senate Bill 1 with a 26 to 20 vote during Saturday’s special session.

The Senate met Saturday morning at 11 a.m. to take their final vote on the abortion bill. The vote followed nearly three hours of debate and discussion on the proposed legislation.

The outcome is almost a total ban on abortion in Indiana, with a few exceptions.

During a press conference on July 20, Senate Republicans introduced the details of Senate Bill 1. The legislation would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a woman or girl seeking an abortion due for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack.

The bill was formally introduced at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25, at the previously planned special session at the Indiana Statehouse. The Senate Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedures heard the first round of public testimony from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, with the second round of testimony held on Tuesday, July 26.

S.B. 1 allows for criminal prosecution if a woman lies to obtain an abortion.

The bill moves on to the House and they will begin discussion Monday.

Lawmakers will need to complete their work by Aug. 14, 40 days after the special session started on July 6.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend Police were called by Coquillard school employees just before 11:40 a.m. regarding a...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting near Coquillard Elementary School identified
South Bend Police say the 1-year-old boy who went missing after a vehicle was stolen Friday...
1-year-old boy found safe after South Bend Police locate stolen vehicle
Officials with the Indiana Toll Road tell 16 News Now that a washout with a void was found...
All lanes reopen on Indiana Toll Road
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
Investigators say Kayla Bergom, a former employee with the Tama County Jail, is facing charges...
Former county jail worker accused of sexual misconduct with inmate, investigators say

Latest News

Burton announced his commitment Friday afternoon at Penn High School in front of friends and...
Penn HS guard Markus Burton commits to Notre Dame
Hometown Days New Carlisle
Hometown Days celebrates all things New Carlisle
Adec event
Picture Possibilities at the plaza presented by ADEC
WNDU Vault: The famous author some didn't realize went to Clay High School
WNDU Vault: The famous author some didn't realize went to Clay High School