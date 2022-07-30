Hometown Days celebrates all things New Carlisle

Hometown Days New Carlisle
Hometown Days New Carlisle(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Hometown Days event started Friday afternoon, and goes until Sunday, July 31st.

The festival features local musicians, works of art and goods from local vendors, a wide variety of fair food, and one of the nation’s largest Wiffle ball tournaments.

Hometown Days President, Dawn Krueger tells 16 News Now that this long standing tradition of bringing community together, means a lot to her.

“People come from all over. You know, they come back home, the schools, the alumni get back together. People’s family reunions are centered around this weekend. It’s just really a feeling of pride, you know, coming from a small town and being able to have such a nice festival and just bringing everybody together,” Krueger says.

The last day of Hometown Days this year is Sunday, July 31st. The day starts at 8 a.m., with the Hometown Cup Playoffs.

For more information, click here.

