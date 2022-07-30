Big Daddy Dupree headlines ‘Music in the Gardens’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, it was “Music in the Gardens” at the South Bend History Museum.

The event was presented by the museum along with WVPE-FM on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It happened at the museum’s historic Oliver Gardens on West Washington Street.

Headlining the event was the blues band “Big Daddy Dupree”, an 8-piece, soul-infused group from Leesburg in Kosciusko County.

“It’s outstanding especially to have weather like this, to have people come out and enjoy themselves it’s an absolute joy to be able to do so and to offer this to the community,” said Brian Harding, the executive director of the museum.

For more information on future events like these, simply click here.

