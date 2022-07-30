Afghan Refugees make their way to Michiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Library and United Religious Community holds an Afghanistan cultural awareness event.

The event titled “get to know Afghanistan! The culture of our new Afghan neighbors,” was held at the South Bend Community Learning Center.

Attendees had the chance to learn about Afghan books, art, and music.

“St. Joe Public Library wanted to host an event to have people in greater south bend learn more about Afghanistan and particularly because a number of families have arrived over the last year from Afghanistan,” said John Pinter, executive director at United Religious Community.

According to Pinter, The United Religious Community has resettled 36 Afghans in St. Joseph County over the last several months.

