21st annual Niles Burn Run kicks off

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 2-day charity event started with a car, truck, and motorcycle show, and it continues Saturday night with a free concert and beer garden.

Twenty-five different vendors and seven food vendors are on hand.

There will be a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. Sunday morning and motorcyclists will take a 50-mile ride through Berrien and Cass counties starting at noon.

“So, the burn run is an organization that supports the Great Lakes Burn Camp, which is an amazing camp up in the Kalamazoo, Michigan area where they send burn victims who have been injured, children ages 7-17, so they can go away to sleep away summer camp,” said Holley Martyniuk, a board member for the Niles Burn Run. “It’s all ran by volunteer firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics so that these children can get the medical attention they need while there.”

Groups like the Niles Burn Run allow kids to attend Great Lakes Burn Camp at no cost.

