Van Dyke Revue takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nothing says summer in South Bend like Fridays by the Fountain!

Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts Center this afternoon at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza.

This week’s performance was from Van Dyke Revue. And many South Bend residents were out having a good time!

“Just get out here and enjoy it. It’s a great way to spend, you know an hour, hour and half,” said Chuck Stouder, a South Bend resident. “It’s cheap. It’s free folks. I love it. I’ve seen people relax and smile. Seen a couple who was dancing out there to the music. I enjoy that.”

Fridays by the Fountain takes place every Friday during the summer between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

